'Only appropriate' AMs express Article 50 view

Plaid Cymru's Steffan Lewis has said it is only appropriate that AMs express their view on the triggering of Article 50 by the UK government.

The party will force a vote on the issue in the Senedd on Tuesday.

Plaid has tabled a motion to say it opposes the start of the process without assurances over the single market. It is unlikely to pass.

Mr Lewis said the move is a "big step for the UK as a whole, given what the potential consequences are".