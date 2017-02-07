NAHT: Every school must be involved in curriculum shake-up

The head teachers' union NAHT Cymru says every school needs to be involved in the major changes to the national curriculum, as assembly members warn that bringing it in is not going smoothly.

An overhaul of the school curriculum in Wales is facing difficulties in how it is being put into practice, a committee of AMs has said.

The education committee said some parts of the roll-out of the new curriculum proposed by Graham Donaldson were not "progressing as well as we would expect".

NAHT Cymru policy officer Rob Williams told BBC Wales education correspondent Colette Hume that communicating the changes needed to go beyond those "pioneer" schools which were involved in the early stages.