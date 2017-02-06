Cardiff mosque opens its doors to public

Welsh mosques have opened their doors to the public as part of an effort to help people gain a better understanding of Islam.

Nine mosques in Cardiff, Newport, Swansea, Wrexham, Bangor in Gwynedd and Rhyl, Denbighshire took part in Visit My Mosque day.

Mohammed Alamgir Ahmed of the Muslim Council of Wales said it was a "great way of coming together across boundaries".

Caroline Evans visited Cardiff's Al-Manar mosque.