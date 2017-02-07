GE Aviation UK say Nantgarw apprentices 'hugely significant'

As the Welsh Government unveils its policy for improving the quality of apprenticeships, GE Aviation UK says its recruits are "hugely significant" to its business.

The aircraft maintenance company has around 65 apprentices on three-year programmes at its Nantgarw base in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

Applicants outnumber places available by 10 to one.

Joanne Foster, of GE Aviation UK, explains their value to BBC Wales business correspondent Brian Meechan.