Review launched into firearms use on public land

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Natural Resources Wales leases its land for pheasant shoots

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has launched a review into the use of firearms on land it manages, following animal welfare and safety concerns.

The organisation has called for evidence on whether guns are used "for the right reasons, in the right circumstances."

It will also look at how others - including some pheasant shoots - use NRW-managed land.

NRW itself uses firearms to "limit pest damage and help protected species."

Ceri Davies, NRW's director of evidence, policy and permitting said: "We know there will be differing opinions about the use of firearms.

"This is why we want to collect as much evidence as we can, from the widest range of stakeholders possible."

'Concerns'

The organisation added that the review was created due to a combination of "implications from the new Environment (Wales) Act" and "following concerns from stakeholders."

Animal welfare group Animal Aid has said pheasant shoots on public land are a risk to animal welfare, protected species and safety.

According to the Wrexham-based British Association for Shooting and Conservation, the shooting industry is worth £64m to Wales and supports the equivalent of almost 2,500 full-time jobs.

Evidence needs to be submitted by 30 April 2017, and will be used to develop proposals for the use of firearms, which will then be opened to further consultation.