BBI Group creates 50 jobs in Crumlin in expansion

More than 250 new jobs are being created in south Wales, the first in a series of announcements this week.

The jobs at four firms include 100 at BT's call centre in Swansea and 50 posts at a healthcare firm in Crumlin, Caerphilly County.

The BBI Group is creating 50 jobs and safeguarding 360 jobs, centralising operations from Blaenavon, Cardiff and Dundee in a £8.5m investment.

Site lead at Blaenavon Kirsty Young told BBC Wales economics correspondent Sarah Dickins it would enable them to expand.