Dog rescued by lifeboat crew after Anglesey cliff fall

A dog was rescued by a lifeboat crew after surviving a fall from a 130ft (40m) cliff on the Anglesey coast.

The Moelfre crew was called to Porth Wen, near Bull Bay, just after 17:30 GMT on Saturday by the owners of the bichon frise called Flossy.

Coastguard teams had located the dog in an isolated gulley at the bottom of the cliffs and a lifeboat was deemed the safest option for rescue.

Vince Jones, station mechanic and helm at Moelfre, said: "Flossy was extremely lucky to have come away unscathed from the fall, although she wasn't too keen on our crews in their bright yellow dry-suits."