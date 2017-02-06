Dog rescued by lifeboat crew after Anglesey cliff fall
6 February 2017 Last updated at 12:00 GMT
A dog was rescued by a lifeboat crew after surviving a fall from a 130ft (40m) cliff on the Anglesey coast.
The Moelfre crew was called to Porth Wen, near Bull Bay, just after 17:30 GMT on Saturday by the owners of the bichon frise called Flossy.
Coastguard teams had located the dog in an isolated gulley at the bottom of the cliffs and a lifeboat was deemed the safest option for rescue.
Vince Jones, station mechanic and helm at Moelfre, said: "Flossy was extremely lucky to have come away unscathed from the fall, although she wasn't too keen on our crews in their bright yellow dry-suits."