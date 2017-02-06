Volunteer aiming to keep New Quay library open

One in 10 libraries in Wales are run solely by volunteers in the communities they serve.

Research by BBC Wales found 30 of Wales' 277 libraries are currently run by volunteers, with eight more run in partnership with communities.

An army of 596 volunteers worked 21,761 hours in libraries in 2015-16 - 231 more volunteers than the previous year.

Sharon Evans, a volunteer at New Quay library in Ceredigion, told Matt Murray why libraries were important.