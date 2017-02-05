Shock after man shot dead in Llanbedrog pub car park

An 18-year-old man has been shot dead in a pub car park in Llanbedrog, near Pwllheli, Gwynedd.

North Wales Police said the man was in a vehicle at the Ship Inn in the village when officers were called just after midnight on Sunday.

Officers said that the victim was local to the area.

Four people have been arrested and forensic investigations are ongoing. Police said the family of the young man had been told.

Brendon Williams reports.