'Drink-driving is down but drug-driving in north Wales is up'

Motorists in Wales are "finally getting the message" about drink-driving as the number of people who failed or refused breath tests fell to its lowest levels.

Latest Home Office figures showed 4,800 people were caught in 2015.

It is the third straight fall from a 2012 high of 7,900 and the first time in 14 years of records that the figure was below 5,000.

But Insp David Cust, of North Wales Police, said they could not be complacent as drug-driving had increased in his force area.