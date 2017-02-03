Call for mental health support in Welsh rural areas
3 February 2017 Last updated at 13:58 GMT
There are calls for more to be done to help people living in rural areas who struggle with their mental health.
Preseli Pembrokeshire AM Paul Davies said more front-line staff are needed, especially to help support people who work in the agricultural sector.
Emma Picton-Jones said her husband Daniel, 34, a farmer who took his own life seven months ago, did not "know who to turn to".
David Grundy reports.