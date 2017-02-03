Wales' Euro 2016 journey to be released in cinemas

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wales players celebrate against Belgium

The story of Wales' remarkable journey to the semi-final of Euro 2016 is to be released in cinemas.

Don't Take Me Home follows how Wales ended a 58-year wait to reach a major tournament and surpassed expectations in France.

Chris Coleman's team topped their group and beat Belgium on their way to the last four before losing to Portugal.

The film is out in UK cinemas on 3 March but there will be previews around Wales on St David's Day.