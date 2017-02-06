Dairy farmers 'far stronger as one voice' - NFU Cymru

Aled Jones, chairman of NFU Cymru's dairy board told BBC Wales dairy farmers "coming together" could lead to "a far more professional means of operating".

Union leaders are hoping the formation of a first Dairy Producer Organisation (DPO) could help put the industry on a stronger footing.

It would involve small family farms across Wales linking up to talk with milk processors as one legal entity.

The call comes after a difficult few years with the number of dairy producers falling, and rows over milk prices.

Mr Jones, who farms in Caernarfon, told BBC Wales environment correspondent Steffan Messenger it would give farmers a stronger voice.