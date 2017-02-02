Reservoir humans remains 'could be of murdered woman'
2 February 2017 Last updated at 20:44 GMT
Suspected human remains have been found in a reservoir near Newport, police have said.
Gwent Police is investigating after a member of the public reported the discovery in Wentwood Reservoir.
There is a "possibility" they could be Sandie Bowen, whose husband murdered her in 1997 but never revealed where he hid her body, her daughter said.
The remains have been recovered and are being examined for identification purposes.