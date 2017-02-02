Wales puppy breeder law crackdown 'ineffective'
2 February 2017 Last updated at 20:45 GMT
Regulations in Wales allowing councils to prosecute irresponsible dog breeders are "ineffective", animal rights groups have said.
The rules, which came into force in April 2015, aimed to improve breeding standards.
But in Ceredigion, which was previously labelled "the puppy farm capital of the UK", only one person has been prosecuted.
It comes as a similar law comes into force in England.
Matt Murray reports.