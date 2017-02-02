What is food and farming worth to Wales?

The Welsh farming and food sector needs assurances from UK Government that it is listening to trade worries post-Brexit, the rural affairs secretary has said.

Lesley Griffiths met meat processors at a plant in Merthyr Tydfil.

She said negotiations take time but she needed to know the UK Government would "fight" for Wales in trade deals.

The UK Government has argued it will get the best deal for Britain in all sectors.

But what is the food and farming sector worth to Wales? Here is a quick video with the numbers.