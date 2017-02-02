Global award for BBC's commemoration of Aberfan disaster

BBC Wales News has been awarded a global prize for an interactive story commemorating the Aberfan disaster.

Aberfan: The mistake that cost a village its children, written by Ceri Jackson, was one of four stories honoured in the first Shorthand Awards.

Judges said the story painted "arresting accounts of human endurance."

Mark O'Callaghan, BBC Wales' head of news and current affairs, said it was a "powerful piece of journalism".

"It was expertly researched, written and beautifully designed. I would like to congratulate the team," he said.

More than 100 entries were submitted for the awards, which recognise the work done using the interactive storytelling tool Shorthand in 2016.

The standout story went to Mercy Corps, for 'Driven by love', about the charity's work with refugees.

Black Gold by the NZ Herald, telling the story of the trade of hair extensions, was awarded the prize in the most visually compelling category.

While The Mountains Moved by Stuff.co.nz received the award for best use of interactivity.

Wales Online was also given a special mention for its "moving" story marking the 50th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster.