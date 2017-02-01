Police warn dog owners after 'devastating' sheep attacks
1 February 2017
Police are urging dog owners to be responsible following attacks on sheep ahead of the lambing season.
Officers from North Wales and Dyfed-Powys police forces have tweeted photographs of sheep which have been injured or killed in dog attacks.
A rural crime team has published a montage of distressing pictures.
The caption reads: "This needs no words or music. Just time to reflect on the devastating impact an irresponsible dog owner can have."