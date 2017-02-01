'Positive' ideas for radio and TV in Wales - media expert

Dr Ruth McElroy, a media expert at the University of South Wales, said a call by the assembly's culture committee for BBC Radio 1 and 2 to include news bulletins about Wales was a positive move.

The cross-party committee also called for an extra £30m to be spent each year on BBC English-language drama and broadcasting about Wales.

Dr McElroy, a reader in media and cultural studies and director of the Creative Industries Research Institute, told BBC Wales arts and media correspondent Huw Thomas it was important to provide news about Wales to the Radio 1 and Radio 2 audience listening there.