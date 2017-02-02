Disused public toilets in Newport and Merthyr up for auction
2 February 2017
Bidders are expected to spend more than just a penny as disused public toilets in Newport and Merthyr Tydfil go under the hammer on Thursday.
Victorian Grade II-listed former men's loos in the Pill area of Newport, owned by the city council, will be auctioned with a guide price of £4,000.
Auctioneers Paul Fosh said the quirky building had generated much interest.
A second council-owned toilet block in Merthyr Tydfil is listed with a guide price of £6,000.
Kristy Sawmy, who is managing the sales, said the Newport block could be turned into a cafe, ice cream kiosk or a flower shop.
She said the unusual Merthyr property could be turned into a retail unit, cafe or even a new home, subject to planning permission.