Disused public toilets in Newport and Merthyr up for auction

Image copyright PAul Fosh Image caption The men's public toilets in the Pill area of Newport are being auctioned at a guide price of £4,000

Bidders are expected to spend more than just a penny as disused public toilets in Newport and Merthyr Tydfil go under the hammer on Thursday.

Victorian Grade II-listed former men's loos in the Pill area of Newport, owned by the city council, will be auctioned with a guide price of £4,000.

Auctioneers Paul Fosh said the quirky building had generated much interest.

A second council-owned toilet block in Merthyr Tydfil is listed with a guide price of £6,000.

Kristy Sawmy, who is managing the sales, said the Newport block could be turned into a cafe, ice cream kiosk or a flower shop.

She said the unusual Merthyr property could be turned into a retail unit, cafe or even a new home, subject to planning permission.

