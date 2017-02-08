Your Pictures in Wales: 2-9 February 2017
- 8 February 2017
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
-
Guto Jones
Guto Jones captured these turbines in the mist at Newcastle Emlyn, Carmarthenshire. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
-
Gareth Jones
Starry, starry night - Gareth Jones sent the sky spinning above Snowdonia's Cwm Idwal above the Ogwen Valley.
-
Ashley Williams
Calm before the storm: Ashley Williams' arty shot of Bracelet Bay, Swansea.
-
Jonathan Young
Newborough Forest on Anglesey is one of the best places in Wales to find rare red squirrels - as Jonathan Young spotted.
-
Joann Randles
Time for a dip? Joann Randles spotted this pair out on Roath Park lake in Cardiff.
-
Andrew Reg Rendell
Stormy weather whips up the waves for this surfer to catch at Aberystwyth, as snapped by Andrew Reg Rendell.
-
Rose Murgatroyd
Red sky in Denbigh, by Rose Murgatroyd.
-
Lynne Jackson
Pumpkin, the greyface Dartmoor ewe with her two lambs (one waiting their turn for milk) was taken by Lynne Jackson.
-
Martin Ruck
Fuller Waterfalls, near Penderyn, taken by Martin Ruck.
-
Matt Jones
A frosty but sunny Tintern Abbey - taken by Matt Jones
-
Nick Dallimore
Nick Dallimore spotted these waxwings in a supermarket car park in Cardiff.
-
Martyn Jenkins
Martyn Jenkins said it was 'picture perfect conditions for a stunning walk' at Llyn y Fan Fach in Carmarthenshire.