Your Pictures in Wales: 2-9 February 2017

  • 8 February 2017
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • Guto Jones captured these turbines in the mist at Newcastle Emlyn, Carmarthenshire Guto Jones

    Guto Jones captured these turbines in the mist at Newcastle Emlyn, Carmarthenshire. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Cwm Idwal at night Gareth Jones

    Starry, starry night - Gareth Jones sent the sky spinning above Snowdonia's Cwm Idwal above the Ogwen Valley.

  • Calm before the storm: Ashley Williams' arty shot of Bracelet Bay, Swansea Ashley Williams

    Calm before the storm: Ashley Williams' arty shot of Bracelet Bay, Swansea.

  • Red squirrel at Newborough Forest on Anglesey Jonathan Young

    Newborough Forest on Anglesey is one of the best places in Wales to find rare red squirrels - as Jonathan Young spotted.

  • Ducks swimming at Roath Park in Cardiff, snapped by Joann Randles Joann Randles

    Time for a dip? Joann Randles spotted this pair out on Roath Park lake in Cardiff.

  • Waves at Aberystwyth Andrew Reg Rendell

    Stormy weather whips up the waves for this surfer to catch at Aberystwyth, as snapped by Andrew Reg Rendell.

  • Red sky in Denbigh Rose Murgatroyd

    Red sky in Denbigh, by Rose Murgatroyd.

  • A sheep and two lambs Lynne Jackson

    Pumpkin, the greyface Dartmoor ewe with her two lambs (one waiting their turn for milk) was taken by Lynne Jackson.

  • Fuller Waterfalls, near Penderyn, Martin Ruck

    Fuller Waterfalls, near Penderyn, taken by Martin Ruck.

  • A frosty but sunny Tintern Abbey Matt Jones

    A frosty but sunny Tintern Abbey - taken by Matt Jones

  • Waxwings on tree branches Nick Dallimore

    Nick Dallimore spotted these waxwings in a supermarket car park in Cardiff.

  • Llyn y Fan Fach in Carmarthenshire Martyn Jenkins

    Martyn Jenkins said it was 'picture perfect conditions for a stunning walk' at Llyn y Fan Fach in Carmarthenshire.

