Children's plea to stop smoking outside Welsh hospitals

Health boards have said they are "powerless" to stop people smoking outside hospitals until a new law is passed.

The Public Health Wales Bill, currently passing through the assembly, will formally ban people from smoking outside hospitals and in school playgrounds.

Health boards say that until this is passed some people will continue to "blatantly ignore" signs and tannoy announcements telling them to stop smoking.

In a bid to stop people lighting up outside Cwm Taf managed hospitals the health board has had local school children design posters telling people to stub it out.