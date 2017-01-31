Pontlliw Primary School in Swansea 'can never' be green rated

More Welsh schools have moved into the top category in the latest annual ratings published on Tuesday.

In this year's colour-coded ratings, 425 primary and secondary schools made the top green category - up from 333.

Meanwhile, those schools in the red category, the ones needing the most improvement, fell again to 46 - compared to 58 in 2015.

The Welsh Government believes it helps identify the schools that need the most help, support and guidance to improve.

But head teacher Alison Norman says the way the system is set up makes it very unlikely her school can move into the green category.

Pontlliw Primary School in Swansea is in the yellow category for a third year but Mrs Norman says factors influencing the school make-up means however well they achieve they will find it difficult to move up the ratings.