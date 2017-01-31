Kirsty Williams says school ratings help target support
31 January 2017 Last updated at 15:46 GMT
Annual colour-coded school ratings help target support to those who need it most, Education Secretary Kirsty Williams has said.
More Welsh schools have moved into the top category in the latest annual ratings under the National School Categorisation System.
In this year's ratings, 425 primary and secondary schools made the top green category - up from 333.
Ms Williams welcomed the improvement and said it helped form a picture of how schools were doing.