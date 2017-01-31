Lorraine Ridout: 'No closure' for missing woman's family

The daughter of a woman from Cardiff who has been missing for exactly one year said the family were "desperate" for answers.

Lorraine Ridout, who was 57 when reported missing, was last seen on Aberporth Road on 31 January 2016.

There have been no confirmed sightings since and police are still trying to establish what happened.

Her daughter Christine said without knowing what happened to her, her family does not have any closure.