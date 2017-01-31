Children train to like certain foods
Media playback is unsupported on your device

Terrific Scientific: Can children be trained to like foods?

31 January 2017 Last updated at 08:16 GMT

New research suggest children can be trained to enjoy certain foods if they have enough of it.

Pupils at St Fagans Primary School in Cardiff tried Kale for a month in a bid to like a food which is described as one of the "healthiest vegetables around".

"It's gone from a two out of 10 when I first tried it," said Jack. "To an eight out of 10."

The research is part of the BBC's Terrific Scientific project aimed at getting more youngsters involved in science.

Related Topics