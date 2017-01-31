Terrific Scientific: Can children be trained to like foods?

New research suggest children can be trained to enjoy certain foods if they have enough of it.

Pupils at St Fagans Primary School in Cardiff tried Kale for a month in a bid to like a food which is described as one of the "healthiest vegetables around".

"It's gone from a two out of 10 when I first tried it," said Jack. "To an eight out of 10."

The research is part of the BBC's Terrific Scientific project aimed at getting more youngsters involved in science.