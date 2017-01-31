Terrific Scientific: Can children be trained to like foods?
31 January 2017 Last updated at 08:16 GMT
New research suggest children can be trained to enjoy certain foods if they have enough of it.
Pupils at St Fagans Primary School in Cardiff tried Kale for a month in a bid to like a food which is described as one of the "healthiest vegetables around".
"It's gone from a two out of 10 when I first tried it," said Jack. "To an eight out of 10."
The research is part of the BBC's Terrific Scientific project aimed at getting more youngsters involved in science.