Trump protest: 'People are angry' says folk singer

Demonstrations have taken place across Wales over President Donald Trump's decision to halt the US refugee programme.

About 1,000 demonstrators gathered in Cardiff, with hundreds more turning out in Swansea, Bangor and Aberystwyth.

On Friday, Mr Trump signed an executive order indefinitely banning all Syrian refugees and suspending the entry of all nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Gwilym Rhys from Welsh folk band Plu attended the protest in Bangor.

He said people were "out in the street because they're angry."