Welsh demonstrators voice Trump anger over US refugee order

Demonstrators have taken to the streets in Cardiff in one of several Welsh protests over US President Donald Trump's decision to halt its refugee programme.

About 1,000 people gathered in Cardiff, with hundreds more turning out in Swansea, Bangor and Aberystwyth.

First Minster Carwyn Jones has said a state visit to the UK by the US president "should be put on hold".

But the UK's Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said he would welcome Mr Trump to Wales.