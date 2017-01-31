Ammanford glaucoma patient fears losing remaining sight

Patients are being harmed because of significant problems in eye care services in the NHS in Wales.

Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) said ophthalmology services in hospitals were "fragile" and did not have enough capacity to meet demand.

It leads to patient backlogs, breached waiting times targets with potential for "avoidable harm to patients".

The Welsh Government said a considerable amount of work had been done under its eye care plan but agreed more could be done.

Retired nurse Maureen Davies, from Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, has glaucoma and is now registered blind.

She has faced delays over several years in getting diagnosed and then treated and can face a year waiting for a follow-up appointment.

Mrs Davies told BBC Wales health correspondent Owain Clarke with little sight left she fears she may wake up and have lost her sight completely before her treatment has been completed.