Wales productivity 'lags behind most of UK'

Welsh colleges are planning further takeovers of private training providers, according to a leading corporate finance expert.

Frank Holmes helped broker a deal for Cardiff and Vale College to buy training business ACT and he is now aiding other colleges to follow suit.

The merger changes how skills and apprenticeships are delivered.

Mr Holmes, a founding partner of Gambit Corporate Finance, told BBC Wales business correspondent Brian Meechan: "Wales is in a place where its productivity is lagging behind most of the UK and in order to improve productivity we need to improve our skill set."