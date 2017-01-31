Welsh schools wait for annual ratings

Image copyright Thinkstock

The latest school ratings are published on Tuesday, the third year of a colour-coded system in Wales.

In last year's ratings, 333 primary and secondary schools made the top "green" category - a rise of 41%.

Meanwhile, those schools in the red category, the ones needing the most improvement, fell from 81 to 58 in 2015.

The Welsh Government believes it helps identify the schools that need the most help, support and guidance to improve.

The 2016 ratings will be published on its My Local School website.

They follow on from education watchdog Estyn's annual report last week which found seven out of 10 primary schools were "good or better" but only four out of 10 of the secondary schools it inspected.

Teaching unions have generally given a cautious welcome to the system, providing it is only part of wider methods of evaluating schools.

Rob Williams, director of policy at head teachers' union NAHT Cymru, said: "We still believe that for categorisation to work at its best, it needs to be part of a co-ordinated school improvement system in Wales."

He added: "As Estyn highlighted in their recent annual report, variability still exists across Wales and the additional focus on schools in the amber and red categories does not mask the huge funding disparities that continue to exist between schools.

"We know that the Welsh Government is listening to school leaders and their concerns about a system that uses single cohorts of pupil data in isolation, with no inclusion of the progress those individual pupils make whilst in a school."

The National School Categorisation System is agreed between local education authorities and Welsh Government and includes performance measures and self-evaluation by schools.