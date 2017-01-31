Timely eye appointments 'critical' - RNIB Cymru

Patients are being harmed because of significant problems in eye care services in the NHS in Wales.

Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) said ophthalmology services in hospitals were "fragile" and did not have enough capacity to meet demand.

It leads to patient backlogs, breached waiting times targets with potential for "avoidable harm to patients".

RNIB chief executive Ceri Jackson explained to BBC Wales health correspondent Owain Clarke about "wet" Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and how timely appointments were "critical" to prevent loss of sight.