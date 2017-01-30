Plan to bring back CCTV in Dyfed-Powys Police area

Image copyright Getty Images

CCTV monitoring could be brought back across the Dyfed-Powys police area, two years after it was scrapped.

The plan has been put forward by Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn to help "keep our communities safe".

His predecessor Christopher Salmon stopped CCTV monitoring after a report concluded removing cameras did not result in significant rises in crime.

An average Band D household would have to pay an extra 27p per week under the new plans.

Mr Llywelyn said a consultation at the end of last year confirmed "our communities are willing to pay more for policing".

"Some people might say it is a hike - it's not an easy decision, but I'm not going to shy away from it because I think it's the right thing to do," he said.

The plan would also lead to improvements in Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) grading for the force, he added.

Cllr Gwynne Hopkins, of Carmarthenshire council, said it was a "unique situation".

"I've never agreed to increase a precept by over five per cent, but I've never seen a precept reduce or being frozen either," he said

"So, whilst I'm reluctant to do so, I'm in favour."

But Cllr David Evans of Powys council said he and his colleagues could not support such a "substantial" increase.