Ice warning across most of Wales

Image copyright Met Office/ Thinkstock

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice across most of Wales.

The warning begins at 22:00 GMT on Saturday and ends at 10:00 on Sunday.

The ice could lead to difficult driving conditions on untreated roads and slippery conditions on pavements, the weather service warned.

Only the southernmost counties and parts of the most westerly counties are expected to escape.

Counties expected to be affected are Carmarthenshire, Powys, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Wrexham, Conwy, Flintshire, Anglesey, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Rhondda Cynon Taff and Torfaen.