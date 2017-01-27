Bath tipper truck crash pair jailed for killing four people

A haulage boss and a mechanic have been jailed following a tipper truck crash that killed four people in Bath.

Matthew Gordon and Peter Wood were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court to seven and a-half years and five years three months respectively.

Mitzi Steady, four, Robert Parker, 59, Philip Allen, 52, and Stephen Vaughan, 34, died in the crash in February 2015.

Mr Allen and Mr Vaughan, both from Swansea, and Mr Parker, from Cwmbran, were in a car hit by the vehicle.

Ben Price reports.