Disabled fans 'missing out' after ticket website changes

Some disabled rugby fans are missing out on going to Wales games because of the Welsh Rugby Union's new ticket website, it has been claimed.

Supporters with disabilities previously had to apply in writing for seats at Cardiff's Principality Stadium and could specify whether they wanted £40 tickets or to pay up to £100.

But the new website - launched last summer - does not offer that choice.

The WRU said it would look into the issue.

Some fans fear they could be allocated a seat they cannot afford.

Wheelchair user Sharn Gibbs and her husband Jeff, who is recovering from a serious illness, used to watch Wales games at the Principality Stadium and always applied for the cheapest tickets.

But that has changed with the new website which allocates tickets via a ballot for home games.

Mr Gibbs, from Bargoed in Caerphilly county, told BBC Wales' X-Ray programme: "You can apply for the match you want to go to, but you've got no say on the price bracket that you are put into.

"It means I can't apply cause if I'm successful in the ballot and they decide [to give us] the higher price bracket there won't be enough money in the bank to cover it."

Mrs Gibbs added: "I feel awful because we're missing our national game and something we dearly love."

Simon Green, chairman of Bridgend Coalition of Disabled People, told X-Ray some people might be missing out on tickets for this year's Six Nations tournament, which kicks off on Saturday.

He said the new website was "quite complicated" and he had found the online form frustrating.

"I want more disabled people to watch Wales play," he said.

"So come on, make it easier."

The WRU told X-Ray the new website provided a more secure way for people to apply and pay for tickets for Wales' home games.

It confirmed the option to select a price preference had been removed from the new online ballot - adding supporters could still make a written application stating their preferred ticket category, although no guarantees could be given.

A spokesman said: "We will be seriously considering the points made by Mr and Mrs Gibbs ahead of the 2017-18 season to ensure we are delivering the best service we can for our disabled supporters."