Gwent Police officer's hoverboard safety fail

A copper came a cropper when he jumped on a boy's hoverboard - and was caught on camera falling off.

Gwent Police is now using the video of PC Adam Hollings, 29, to warn of the dangers of hoverboards.

PC Hollings tried to stand on the gadget in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, before falling flat on his face.

He said he stopped to give a young boy "some safety advice" but added: "The video speaks for itself and clearly I don't have a career in professional skating ahead of me."