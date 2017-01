A bakery in Newport has shut after more than 60 years in the city, with the loss of about 100 jobs.

Owners Food Utopia said it regretted it could not find a way to keep the Avana Bakeries site financially viable.

The business was sold several times in recent years and has repeatedly cut staff since losing a major contract with Marks and Spencer (M&S) in 2014.

Paul Heaney reports.