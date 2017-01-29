Tonypandy bus station revamp misses step-free access

A council has been criticised after a bus station was revamped without creating step-free access off the pavement for wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council spent £80,000 on new shelters and raised kerbs for people to get on and off buses easily in Tonypandy.

But nothing was done on the Mitchell Court side of the station to help those with mobility issues.

The council has been asked to comment.

Resident Wendy Allsop said it leaves people "stuck".