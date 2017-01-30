Teacher attacks: Punch 'like an out of body experience'
30 January 2017 Last updated at 06:25 GMT
A teacher has described the effects of being punched by a teenage pupil as he tried to break up a fight in the classroom.
The man, with 20 years experience, said he was reluctant to return to work.
It comes as the National Union of Teachers in Wales warned of an "alarming" number of physical and verbal assaults.
Here, the victim - who wishes to remain anonymous and whose words are spoken by an actor - describes what happened.