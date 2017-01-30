Cardiff and Ferndale school heads on behaviour challenges

Two school heads have discussed approaches to violent or poor behaviour when it occurs - as a union warns of "alarming" numbers of incidents in Wales.

Teachers and other school staff in Wales have been the victims of more than 1,500 physical and verbal attacks by pupils every year, figures have shown.

NUT Cymru had responses from 17 of Wales' 22 local authorities after Freedom of Information requests.

The number of assaults average at eight per school day in Wales, which the union said was "a great concern".

Head teacher at Baden Powell Primary in Cardiff Jason Clark and Richard Owen, acting head at Ferndale Community School, discussed the approaches when pupils misbehave.