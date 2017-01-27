Holocaust Memorial Day: Wales to honour victims

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Berlin's Holocaust memorial

Services are being held across Wales on Friday to remember victims of Nazi persecution and all genocide on Holocaust Memorial Day.

Events will take place internationally to mark the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

A national service at Cardiff City Hall will see Holocaust survivor Eva Clarke speak about her experiences.

Events are also being held in Wrexham, Llandudno, Caldicot and Pontypool.

Dyfed-Powys Police flags will be flown at half-mast, while in Merthyr Tydfil a permanent garden of reflection has been created by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust.

First Minister Carwyn Jones said: "It is our duty to keep the memory of those who died alive, so we always remember how fortunate we are to live in a tolerant and humane society and ensure that such atrocities are never repeated."