Dr Barry Morgan: Archbishop against organ donation law

The Archbishop of Wales has reflected on his time at the helm of the church ahead of his retirement.

Dr Barry Morgan, who has been at the head of the Church in Wales for nearly 14 years, is set to retire on 31 January - his 70th birthday.

During that time he has supported numerous causes, including gay marriage and more powers for the Welsh Assembly.

But he said he still believes the law introducing presumed consent for organ donation was the "wrong way" to approach the problem of donor shortages.