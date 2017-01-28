Virtual reality 'can help diagnose and treat vertigo'

3:43
13 January 2015
28 January 2017 Last updated at 07:07 GMT
Virtual reality could be used to diagnose and treat visual vertigo, according to a team of Cardiff University psychologists.
People with the condition suffer from dizziness and nausea and often cite places with repetitive visual patterns, such as supermarkets, as the trigger.
A team of psychologists is working to develop virtual environments to help with diagnosis and rehabilitation.
The team explained how virtual reality could help with the "debilitating" condition.