Using virtual reality to treat vertigo
Media playback is unsupported on your device

Virtual reality 'can help diagnose and treat vertigo'

28 January 2017 Last updated at 07:07 GMT

Virtual reality could be used to diagnose and treat visual vertigo, according to a team of Cardiff University psychologists.

People with the condition suffer from dizziness and nausea and often cite places with repetitive visual patterns, such as supermarkets, as the trigger.

A team of psychologists is working to develop virtual environments to help with diagnosis and rehabilitation.

The team explained how virtual reality could help with the "debilitating" condition.