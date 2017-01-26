Alex Jones: BBC TV presenter reveals she has had a baby boy

Welsh BBC TV presenter Alex Jones revealed live on The One Show she has given birth to a baby boy.

The 39-year-old, from Ammanford in Carmarthenshire, told One Show hosts Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon the great news but the new arrival has not got a name yet.

It is Miss Jones' first child with partner Charlie Thomson and he was born in the morning of Sunday, 22 January, weighing 7lbs 11.

Ms Jones was concerned she had left it too late to have a baby as she filmed a documentary, Fertility and Me.