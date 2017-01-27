AMs to meet Tata officials over pension reform plans

Image copyright Getty Images

A group of assembly members are due to meet Tata officials on Friday after unions recommended that workers accept a deal which includes pension reform.

The three unions said Tata's offer is not without issues but insist it is the "only viable way to secure the future" of the company's UK steel business.

Changes to pensions are seen as essential to investment, including £1bn at Port Talbot over 10 years.

AMs David Rees and Lee Waters are to meet company officials in Port Talbot.

Aberavon AM Mr Rees has the biggest Tata plant in the UK in his constituency as more than 4,000 people work at the Port Talbot plant while about 650 workers are employed at the Trostre site in Llanelli - Mr Waters' constituency.

A ballot on the new pension offer is expected to be put to workers on Monday when Wales' 6,000 Tata employees can choose to accept or reject the deal.

Image caption Tata's workforce in the UK is in Wales - figures for April 2016

A consultation on changes to the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS) was announced in December, as part of a deal which included a pact to avoid compulsory redundancies for five years and 10 years of investment.

Under the changes announced, the BSPS would close to future accrual, replaced with a defined contribution scheme with maximum contributions of 10% from Tata and 6% from workers.

An initial offer involved a new pension scheme with contributions of only 3% from the company and 3% from employees.

More than 100 union members from across Tata met on Thursday.

Aberavon MP Stephen Kinnock, who has the Port Talbot plant in his constituency, tweeted on Thursday: "I am sure that steelworkers will take the steel unions' endorsement of the deal into account, when they are weighing up how to cast their votes".