Menai the rare Olive Ridley turtle's scan is 'good news'

A rare sea turtle discovered washed up on an Anglesey beach is closer to full health after scans revealed why she found it difficult to dive.

The turtle, nicknamed Menai, was taken to Hertfordshire's Royal Veterinary College amid concerns she might be unable to return to sea.

Scans discovered Menai has gas on her lungs and is suffering lung damage.

But Anglesey Sea Zoo, who are caring for Menai, called the results "good news" and said the scans were "part of her journey" back to full health.