Saving Aneurin Bevan and NHS formation historical buildings

There are calls to save a hospital key to the formation of the NHS in Blaenau Gwent.

Tredegar General Hospital closed in 2010 and the health board that owns it is looking at options.

People living nearby believe the structure is dangerous and should be pulled down while others want to see it turned into a museum.

It is one of many buildings in the town, such as Bedwellty House, with links to politician Aneurin Bevan and the formation of the NHS.