Cardiff bin man narrowly avoids being run over on pavement

Drivers have been warned to be patient after a bin man was almost run over by an overtaking vehicle on a pavement in Cardiff.

Footage shows the Cardiff council worker narrowly avoiding being run over by a passing car in the Grove, off Wentloog Road in Rumney, in December.

Bob Derbyshire, cabinet member for the environment, said it was the second such incident in the past few months.

"If any of the residents had walked out of their front garden when this incident happened they could have also been seriously hurt," he added.