Woman's battle for retired steelworker dad's treatment

Image caption Court of Protection hearings take place at the Royal Courts of Justice

The daughter of a retired steelworker with brain damage has said he would want doctors to continue treatment.

Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board bosses asked a judge to consider whether continuing "active" treatment was in the best interests of the man, who has not been named.

Experts said he suffered "catastrophic" brain damage after a heart attack, with his life expectancy measured in months.

But his daughter said she thought he was improving.

Mr Justice Hayden has finished hearing evidence at London's Court of Protection, where judges consider issues relating to people who lack the mental capacity to take decisions.

He is due to publish a ruling in the near future and agreed to more assessments being carried out after the man's family asked for videos to be taken to suggest hopeful signs.

Doctors said the man, who is in his 80s and collapsed in the street last summer, is showing no signs of awareness.

They believe he is experiencing no pleasure and fear treatment is causing him pain.

His daughter said he would want to carry on living, that he was a Christian and the "sanctity of life" important to him.

She said God, not doctors, should decide when he died.

Speaking outside court after the hearing, she said her father had always made his views clear - although he had never written them down.

"I have no doubt as to what he would have wanted because of what he has said to me more than once," she said.

Mr Justice Hayden heard the man used to work in the steel industry and is a keen Swansea City supporter.